KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jessica Kobe found a home she liked on social media. The home had a phone number to text if you were interested in renting it.

Kobe started texting with the man who she thought was the property manager. The home’s on 27th Street, next to I-70. The person started sending her pictures inside the home.

“I said ‘great no problem. When can we move in?’ I gave him a deposit and then I went and picked up the lease the next morning. He sent me the lease. It was March 9,” Kobe said.

Somehow the scammer knew the right code to get into the home though. He texted it to her. She got in and because of that, she thought her lease was legit.

Only a few days after moving in though, the police and the real property manager showed up, and that’s when she found out, she’d been scammed.

The real family that was renting the home was set to move in April 1. She had already paid the fake property manager $3,000 to live there though.

“I spent every dime I had, it went into this house or it went to my children,” Kobe said Thursday. “It’s not fair, and I’m mad, and it’s not fair, and that’s why we wanted to warn other people.”

FOX4 found the home on Facebook Marketplace with the number to text to ask about renting it. We texted him telling him we were with FOX4. He called us right away, but as soon as we asked about Kobe’s situation, he hung up.

“I feel like everything is crashing down,” Kobe said. “I have anxiety, and I’m so sorry, it’s just been really really hard.”

Fortunately for Kobe, she has her sister to live with until she can find a permanent place to stay.

Kobe said if the real property manager is not willing to meet you in person, they’re likely not real.

The Kansas City Police Department said no report was taken. Kobe will have to pursue the case through civil court.