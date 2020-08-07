KC woman seeks justice after being injured in hit-and-run involving tow truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hit-and-run in Kansas City has left one woman injured, traumatized and without a car, while authorities look for the other driver.

Ladana Pearson was hit by the driver of a tow truck who slammed into the back of her brand new Nissan Altima on Monday near 70th Street and Indiana Avenue.

“The situation could have been a lot worse. I keep thinking, ‘What if I had my daughter with me?’ I was literally this close to taking my daughter,” Pearson said. “It’s scary, a scary situation. I am still traumatized from it.”

After the crash, Pearson was taken to the hospital for injuries to her shoulder, back and abdomen. She said everything happened so quick, but witnesses said the tow truck kept going.

“I saw him speeding behind me, so I was like, I’ll turn at the next corner, give him some time to see me, to slow down, or go around me or whatever. He didn’t,” Pearson said. “He just smacked into the back of me. That’s all I really remember. Making my car a total can. Just trash.”

Her car was totaled, and without a car, she can no longer work. She hopes the driver will do the right thing and come forward.

“I use my car for work because I am a security guard. I use it to patrol. But I can’t do that anymore,” Pearson said.

Family set up a GoFundMe page to help replace her car.

With limited vehicle description, police said they’re looking for new leads in the case. If you have information on this hit-and-run, call Kansas City police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.