KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman is taking TikTok by storm by featuring the adorable and adoptable animals at the KC Pet Project.

She’s gained more than two million followers on her personal account and has helped the shelter enhance its account.

Katie Grissum started a Tik Tok account back in 2018. It was a new social media app and started making quick videos at KC Pet Project where she worked.

In the videos she gives her followers a behind-the-scenes look at the cats and dogs staying at the KC Pet Project.

“So for me on my account, I literally sometimes just walk through the dog districts, and if a dog just like catches my eye or if I really like shy and fearful dogs and working with them,” she said.

She likes to capture their personalities and share the animal’s journey at the shelter. She does this to hopefully help the dog or cat find its forever home,

Since she started her personal account “katie.and.the.snoots” has garnered millions of viewers.

“I never thought in my life, that I would say I had 2.6 million people watching me,” she said.

Grissum also helped KC Pet Project’s own account which has over a million followers.

Between the two accounts she said it’s brought people near and far to adopt animals.

“We’ve had people drive them from Las Vegas, from Wisconsin, from the east side of the United States, just to come and adopt that dog they’ve seen on TikTok,” she said.

For Grissum there’s no place she’d rather be, then surrounded with the crazy cats and canines at the KC Pet Project, from the day they get in until the day they are adopted.

“I need shelter dogs and shelter cats in my life. 24/7, so I never dread a Monday,” she said. “I am constantly like, just I love being here. I do. It’s definitely a dream job.”