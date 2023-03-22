KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents say a Kansas City woman was on the phone with her 17-year-old son when gunshots rang out, killing the teen.

FOX4 obtained a search warrant application filed by Kansas City police, which said when officers got to the home, they found the 17-year-old in the kitchen shot, more than once.

Darrell Weldon was shot Tuesday afternoon inside a home near Newton and Burlington avenues in south Kansas City.

First responders took the teen to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The search warrant says Weldon’s mother was on the phone with him when she heard gunshots. She also told police the alleged suspect called her an hour before the shooting, looking for his ex-girlfriend.

Court documents also say the woman spoke with the suspect’s ex, who said the man had threatened to shoot up her house.

No one has been formally charged in this shooting as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043 or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a $25,000 reward for information provided to the hotline that leads to an arrest.