KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summer Marshall can vividly remember Feb. 3, the day a fire ravaged her home.

“I open the door, and my neighbors are like, ‘Hey, your house is on fire.’ I was like, what?” Marshall said.

Snapping into survival mode, Marshall gathered her son and woke her sleeping mother. They had to get out and fast.

“I went outside, looked and said, ‘OK, the whole house is on fire,” she said.

Marshall was able to rescue her family, as well as the family dog. But it was too late to salvage anything else.

“You walk in, and it’s like the whole ceiling is on the floor. It’s sad,” she said.

While she’s grateful she got her family to safety, there was one thing she forgot. She didn’t have renters insurance. The young mother said she decided to put funds toward other essentials instead.

“I didn’t think I was going to need it. I regret that decision because it doesn’t cost that much,” Marshall said.

Organizations like the American Red Cross stepped in to help, but it only went so far. Marshall and her family are now at a hotel, hoping to find a new home. The family has started a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

She said she’s learned from the experience and wants other renters to take heed and protect their belongings.

“You might not think it’s going to happen to you. I thought the same thing,” Marshall said. “It’s the little stuff you didn’t think would matter.”