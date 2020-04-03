KC Zoo asking for help naming adorable, endangered baby goat triplets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There are some new kids on the block at the zoo, and officials are asking for help from the public in naming them.

The Kansas City Zoo announced five new Arapawa goats were born and are bouncing around the Billy Goats Gruff yard. The video embedded in the story, courtesy of the zoo, shows the adorable animals racing around and bleating in their tiny voices.

Arapawa goats are an endangered breed of goat from New Zealand, according to a statement from the zoo. The number of animals alive has been increasing recently due to zoo breeding programs like this one.

There were five baby goats total. One mother, Poppy, had triplets, a girl and two boys. Zookeepers created this list of ideas for names, and officials are asking the public to vote on their favorite:

Finn, Poe, Rey (Star Wars)

Popcorn, Crackerjack, Peanut (caramel-colored foods)

Popeye, Oscar, Olive (Popeye)

Chief, Royal, Maverick (KC sports teams)

Mo, Larry, Curly (The Three Stooges)

Bernard, Rufus, Penny (The Rescuers)

Albus, Aberforth, Ariana (Harry Potter)

Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman (DC Comics characters)

Mario, Luigi, Bowser (Mario Brothers)

Johnny, Cash, June (of country music fame)

You can vote for your favorite on the zoo's website, here. The winner will be announced on their Facebook page on April 7.