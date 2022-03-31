KANSAS CITY, Mo. –The Kansas City Zoo is helping Ukraine care for its zoo animals during the Russian invasion.

The zoo said it planned to donate $5,000 from its Conservation Emergency Response Fund. The donation will benefit the Ukraine Zoos Emergency Fund being administered by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria.

The fund is providing food and care to animals as well as supporting care staff and management at zoos in Myikolayiv, Kharkiv, and Kyiv.

Other zoos across the country, and around the world, are also donating to the fund.

The Kansas City Zoo said any support helps. That’s why it’s making it simple for zoo supporters to do their part. Anyone who wants to donate to Ukraine’s emergency fund can do so online through the Kansas City Zoo’s website.

