KC Zoo moves Jazzoo fundraiser to August

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Coronavirus is impacting the Kansas City Zoo’s biggest fundraiser.

Jazzoo will now take place Friday, August 28, the zoo announced Tuesday.

The fundraiser had been scheduled to take place June 5.

“Our primary concern is for the health and safety of our guests, volunteers, and staff. Due to the

current circumstances, we feel it’s best to reschedule Jazzoo to ensure the best possible event,” a spokesperson for the zoo said in a statement.

Tickets that were purchased for June 5 will be honored for the new date.

Ticket holders who are unable to make the August date are asked to contact the zoo.

You can find more information and purchase tickets here.