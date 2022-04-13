KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo will host a unique, immersive Asian lantern festival this fall.

The GloWild lantern festival will be the largest and first of its kind in the Midwest and will feature handmade lighted sculptures of animals, local landmarks, flowers and cultural symbols.

The event is a partnership between the Kansas City Zoo and Zigong Lantern Group, a Florida-based company, which has hosted lantern festivals in large cities in the U.S. and Europe.

GloWild is an evening event that will run from Sept. 1 to Dec. 11.

Tickets will need to be purchased separately from regular zoo admission.

Friends of the Zoo members will be able to purchase tickets starting Monday, May 16. Tickets go on sale for the general public Monday, May 30.