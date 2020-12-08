KC Zoo welcomes baby sand kittens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo has a couple of furry new additions.

Two baby sand cat kittens were born about 6 weeks ago to first time mother, Alya, the zoo announced on Facebook.

Zookeepers said that one kitten is a girl and the other kitten is a boy. They’re both starting to nibble on solid food and love to chase their mother’s tail.

Right now, the kittens are not on display due to the cooling temperatures.

In the wild, sand cats live in Africa’s Sahara desert, as well as parts of central Asia and the Arabian peninsula.