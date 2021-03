KANSAS CITY, MO – MARCH 19: A sign details the closure due to the coronavirus pandemic at the front entrance of the Kansas City Zoo on March 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. Confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus have reached nearly 10,000 in the United States with a reported 150 deaths having been recorded. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo will host two new koalas from April through November.

Chuckels and Thackory arrived in Kansas City on Thursday and have begun settling in to their new environment.

G’Day mates! Two Australian gentlemen have arrived at Kansas City Zoo thanks to @SouthwestAir! #Koalas Chuckels and Thackory are spending part of their year at the Kansas City Zoo and are now settling in behind the scenes. You can see them April – November. pic.twitter.com/dR2h9oCAtx — Kansas City Zoo (@KansasCityZoo) March 4, 2021

In a video posted to the zoo’s social media, they welcome their new friends and said “they are fluffy, have big ears and love to climb trees.”