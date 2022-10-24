KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo introduced its newest addition.

Aidan is a 3-year-old Masai giraffe that recently arrived from the Brevard Zoo in Florida.

The zoo says Aidan is already 11 feet tall and weighs 1,200 pounds! He could be 18 feet tall when he is full grown, according to animal care specialists at the KC Zoo.

Zoo workers say Aidan is sweet, calm, and brave as he gets used to his new surroundings. He was eating out of workers’ hands less than an hour after he arrived at the zoo.

The giraffe will be in quarantine for 30 days to protect the health of the other giraffes at the zoo.

After he gets a clean bill of health, Aidan will join the zoo’s three other giraffes, Mahali, Makali, and Chandy.

The zoo hopes Aidan will eventually breed with Makali and Chandy.

If you visit the zoo over the next few months, but don’t see Aidan, it’s because the giraffes spend much of the winter in their heated barn to stay protected against the cold Kansas City weather.

Aidan’s announcement comes after the zoo lost two other animals this month.

KC Zoo staff said 26-year-old Teetoo, a chimpanzee, died following a routine medical procedure last week. A necropsy determined that a blocked main artery to the brain was the cause of death.

Curtis, a beloved Western lowland gorilla, passed away from congestive heart failure on Oct. 1. Curtis was 28 years old.

