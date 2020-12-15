KCATA gives hundreds of gift bags away to show support for their essential workers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Like most essential workers, people at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority show up for work everyday. In return, KCATA showed their appreciation.

KCATA gave away over 750 gift bags to its workers, which included a ham, a turkey and a Chiefs hat.

They did things socially distanced-style with a drive-thru giveaway.

KCATA says it’s been a few years since they’ve done something like this during the holidays. But this year, they wanted to show how much they care for their workers.

“We’re just really proud of them. I’m very proud and humbled to work with such a great group of essential workers,” KCATA President and CEO, Robbie Mackinen said.

Every single worker, from bus operators to one with desk jobs, received a gift bag.