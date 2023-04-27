KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) is rolling out a new service for football fans heading to the NFL Draft.

Starting Thursday, KCATA will deploy two free shuttles to take visitors to area restaurants, businesses and museums.

The shuttles will operate April 27-28 from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. and on Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Officials from KCATA say the shuttles should arrive every 30 minutes. Fans can hop on the West Side or the East Side shuttle to explore all downtown Kansas City has to offer.

The West Side route will take riders along Southwest Boulevard from 31st St. to just north of Union Station. West Side stops include:

Minsky’s Pizza at Southwest Boulevard and 31st St.

Ponak’s Mexican Kitchen at Southwest Boulevard and 29th St.

Boulevard Brewing Company at Southwest Boulevard and 27th St.

Southwest Boulevard at 25th (northbound)

Southwest Boulevard at Summit St. (eastbound)

Southwest Boulevard at Baltimore Ave.

Southwest Boulevard at Central St.

The East Route will take fans through the Crossroads to the 18th and Vine Historic District. East Side stops include:

Gates BBQ at 12th St. and Brooklyn Ave.

Arthur Bryant’s BBQ at Brooklyn Ave. and 18th St.

18th St. at Euclid

18th St. at Woodland

18th St. at Highland

The 18th and Vine Historic District

18th St. between The Paseo and Grove St.

18th St. at Forest Ave.

Brewers’ Alley at 18th St. and Oak St.

East Crossroads District at 18th St. and Grand Boulevard

Kansas City Streetcar stop on Walnut Between 18th St. and 19th St.