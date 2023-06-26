KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded over $14.8 million to the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority for two major projects.

The agency will receive $10.3 million in federal funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Buses and Bus Facilities Program. The money will be used to make renovations to KCATA’s bus storage and electric vehicle charging facility.

“This is outstanding news for the region, and progress as promised … These funds will go a long way toward modernizing KCATA’s facilities, resulting in greater efficiencies and sustainability,” KCATA CEO Frank White III said in a release.

KCATA will also receive a $4.5 million federal grant to evaluate an east-west, high-capacity transit connection and complete street enhancements between the University of Kansas Health System and the Truman Sports Complex.

KCATA has already been studying an east-west transit extension that could include a new streetcar line or other options.

This latest grant will add to the early steps on the SAMPLE Corridor, which U.S. Reps. Emanuel Cleaver II and Sharice Davids announced last year.

The 24-mile corridor would connect Village West in Kansas City, Kansas, through downtown Kansas City, Missouri, to Independence, Missouri. The project already received a $5.6 million grant last year to fund planning activities.

The corridor would connect to the KC Streetcar and the RideKC routes on Troost and Prospect.

“I am incredibly thrilled to see these federal investments being made to support the SAMPLE Corridor and KCATA’s commitment to creating more efficient, cleaner, sustainable service,” Cleaver said in a statement Monday.