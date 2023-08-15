LIBERTY, Mo. — Starting next month Liberty residents will have a new option for commuting around town.

Monday the Liberty City Council unanimously approved an agreement with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) to launch an IRIS rideshare pilot program.

The IRIS rideshare pilot program will run Sept. 1-Nov. 30, offering on-demand transit services from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Unlike similar rideshare apps like Lyft or Uber, IRIS doesn’t offer door-to-door service, but instead gives riders the option to be picked up or dropped off at designated IRIS transfer point within a quarter mile of their requested location.

IRIS provides shared rides throughout the Kansas City metro with pricing based on the distance traveled between designated service zones. The IRIS app also includes paratransit services for elderly and disabled riders.

During the pilot program, residents can catch a ride anywhere within Liberty city limits for a flat $3 fare.

Liberty Chief Strategic Operations Officer Shawnna Funderburk said riders leaving or coming into Liberty will be charged based on IRIS rates set for Kansas City, Missouri.

KCATA will charge $4 per person when traveling between service zones; $5 per person when traveling to entertainment districts and $10 per trip to or from Kansas City International Airport.

The city will allocate $42,000 from the transportation sales tax fund to pay KCATA for the three month pilot program. Funderburk said the city will collect data during the pilot program to determine what the ridership demand would be if the program were to become permanent.

The IRIS app can be downloaded for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.