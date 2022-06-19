KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department is on scene at a fire in the Plaza Westport area near 44th Street and Summit Street that has spread to three buildings.

According to KCFD, crews were called to the area of Corbin Terrace and Summit Street at about 8:30 p.m. Firefighters could see smoke from the area from the stations.

The fire started in one building that is under construction and spread to two others.

Crews took a defensive attack approach to the fire, surrounding it with water to help stop the spread.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.