KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department is mourning following the recent passing of one of their own.

KCFD Captain John (JP) Parison III died on Friday, November 17, with his family by his side, after a short battle with cancer. He was also the father of fellow KCFD firefighter/EMT, John Parison IV.

KCFD announced Wednesday that after a review by the pension board along with the city of Kansas City’s legal department, Parison’s diagnosis and subsequent passing met the criteria for a line of duty death classification.

Courage, honor, integrity, humility, knowledge, respect, and love. Captain John Parison embodied all these qualities. Captain Parison was passionate and loved his family, friends, KCFD, and the citizens he served,” KCFD Interim Chief Ross Grundyson said. “His love for this department, the citizens of Kansas City, and his drive to be the best he could be was evident in how he conducted himself and treated others. Captain Parison was a true public servant and the epitome of what we, as firefighters, should strive to be. As we grieve this loss and look for ways to honor him. Do so by carrying on his legacy of courage, honor, integrity, humility, knowledge, respect, and love. Captain John Parison (JP), You will be missed. Thank you for your service.”

A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Kansas City, with a funeral service following. Burial will be at Park Lawn Cemetery.

The family has requested the funeral and graveside service be private.