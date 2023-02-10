KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were rescued from a house fire that broke out near the Nelson-Atkins Museum Friday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. the Kansas City Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story home near East 46th St. and Kenwood Ave. Firefighters helped three people escape the home uninjured and immediately began working to extinguish flames coming out of the roof of the home.

Crews battled the fire for several hours and deployed two aerial crews to pour water on the home from above. The fire temporarily shut down the intersection of 46th St. and Holmes St. and at 46th and Kenwood Ave.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames by 7 a.m. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.