KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overnight fire has destroyed a popular diner near the Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City.

Around 11:30 p.m. firefighters were called to the Denny’s at 3832 Blue Ridge Cutoff after flames and smoke were seen coming from the building.

Guests in the nearby Hotel Lotus were temporarily evacuated Thursday morning as a precaution. No injuries were reported, but officials from KCFD say the Denny’s building is likely a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.