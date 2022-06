KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No one was injured in an early morning fire near a lumber yard in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to the Kansas City Fire Department, crews were called to the 3900 block of E 14 Terrace just after 3 a.m.

On scene, smoke and fire could be seen from the windows of a one-story brick office building.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control shortly after arriving and the cause of the fire is under investigation.