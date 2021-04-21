KCFD partnering with KC Shepherd’s Center to help get homebound in metro vaccinated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has put a pause on the effort to get homebound people in the metro vaccinated.

Thanks to a partnership between KC Shepherd’s Center and The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department. The group did not give up and those vaccines resumed Wednesday using the Moderna vaccine.

It’s a moment 89-year-old Delores Bock has been waiting for.

“That wasn’t bad at all I didn’t even feel it,” she said after receiving her first dose shot.

Bock wasn’t nervous at all bur said she was thrilled be on the path to full vaccination. On her way to safety, freedom and family.

“I have not seen my daughter, my only child, in almost 2 years and I haven’t been out of the house since last January,” Bock said.

KCFD Division Chief Michael Latta had the pleasure of giving Bock her first Moderna shot. With assistance from the Missouri National Guard, Latta’s crew and two other Community Clinical Response Teams will vaccinate about 30 people a day.

The teams outfitted with vaccines and a refrigerator supplied by the KCMO Health Department.

This effort is personal for Latta. The memory of three KCFD members who died of COVID-19 is with him During every visit, with every shot.

“It’s hard,” Latta said. “I mean, I worked with Billy. It’s very difficult. We only wished we could’ve had a vaccine back then but it was so new.”

Janet Baker, Executive Director of KC Shepherd’s Center said this partnership started over the back fence. While gardening one day she was telling her neighbor, who is a retired KCFD battalion chief, about her list of homebound people who needed vaccines.

“I said I don’t know what I am going to do. I have been trying for months to get her homebound vaccinated and there’s no one who’s doing it,” Baker said.

The next day, that problem was solved and the partnership was formed. This group is not just vaccinating the elderly, but anyone who is homebound or is having difficulty getting the vaccine is eligible. CLICK HERE to get on the sign up list for a home visit vaccine.