KCFD: Rain could have caused partial vacant building collapse on 39th Street and Woodland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating after part of a vacant building collapsed Saturday afternoon.

The fire department believes that the rain may have caused extra weight on the the roof of the abandoned building on 39th Street and Woodland Avenue, causing bricks to fall into the street.

No injuries were reported at the scene and the KCMO Dangerous Buildings and Demolition Department says Public Works will be cleaning up the mess and putting up barricades around the building so the road can open back up.