Kansas City firefighters rescued four people and two dogs from an apartment fire on September 14, 2023.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City fire crews arrived to a Thursday morning fire and found people hanging out of windows, rescuing four of them from an apartment in addition to two dogs.

KCFD says this happened at about 8:15 a.m. on Smart Avenue between St. John Avenue and Independence Avenue, just south of Budd Park.

KCFD rescued four people and two dogs from an apartment fire on Smart Avenue on September 14, 2023. (Photo: Kansas City Fire Department)

Of the four people rescued, one was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and smoke inhalation. The other three and both dogs were okay based on information from KCFD.

The fire started in a doorway and spread through a stairwell to the upper portion of the apartment, crews extinguished it quickly.

No firefighters were hurt and investigators with KCFD’s bomb and arson squad are investigating how the fire got started.