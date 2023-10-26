KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department capped an ammonia leak at an ice cream plant late Wednesday night.

KCFD was called to the Belfonte facility near 15th and Brooklyn around 10:15 last night. When crews arrived, they were told that a valve on a 10,000-pound ammonia storage tank was leaking and releasing large amounts of ammonia into the building.

About 10 staff members had to evacuate the building. Paramedics treated one person at the scene.

Hazmat crews shut down two separate valves to stop the leak. They then let the building air out through its ventilation system.

No one was hurt during the incident. There were no environmental hazards outside the structure.