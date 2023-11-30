KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new cell phone lot and another incoming traffic lane: It’s all on the table at Kansas City International Airport as issues with pick-ups persist at the new terminal.

Staff at Kansas City’s Aviation Department said it’s not as bad as it once was since they’ve been more aggressive in moving traffic along.

Leading to the Thanksgiving holiday, airport enforcement had issued 46 tickets, given to people apparently refusing to move their cars from the curb.

But not all traffic issues are to blame on drivers. Airport leaders are now considering some changes, too.

Aviation Department staff shared plans Thursday for possible changes to the roads leading to the pick-ups curb to address the back-up issue.

“I think there might be a chance for us to go to three lanes sooner rather than inbound Cookingham [Drive], which is two lanes up until you’re under the Paris Street bridge,” Justin Meyer, deputy director of the Kansas City Aviation Department, said.

“If there’s a way to get the third lane built in there sooner, allow the traffic that’s flowing into the garage or commercial curb to stay out of the back-up that might occur, that would help everybody,” Meyer said.

They don’t plan for the work to end there.

The Aviation Department is also looking at creating a new cell phone lot for waiting drivers. A site hasn’t been selected yet, but those discussions are expected to start next year.

“We know that we’re starting to run out of space during peak times for the cell phone lot, which is also co-mingled with the Uber and Lyft drivers. So we’re wanting to make sure that they’ve got their space,” Meyer said.