KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International Airport and it’s passengers have set a new record for the month of September.

The airport had the busiest September in it’s 50 year history.

According to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, KCI had 991,859 passengers arrive and depart from the airport in September. It’s a 13.1 percent increase from September 2022 and passenger boardings were up 13 percent, with a total if 494, 995 boarded.

Year-to-date passenger boardings are up 19.3 percent, with a total of 4,289,961. For the year to date, the total number of passengers in and out is up 19.1 percent with 8,604,946.

“I am proud of the overwhelming positive feedback our brand-new Kansas City International Airport is continuing to receive over the past six months and I am thrilled we are continuing to break boarding records,” Mayor Lucas said.

“A busy and active KCI means more jobs and continued local economic growth long-term. We will continue to work with airlines to further expand domestic and international service out of Kansas City.”

The number of peak-day scheduled aircraft departures for September was 154. Service was offered to 48 nonstop markets.

There was an average of 41,219 people arriving and departing scheduled seats in the market each day. The all-cargo carriers reported nine daily departures for September.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we announce this new September record at Kansas City International Airport,” Interim Aviation Director Justin Meyer said. “We are thankful for our airline partners who’ve added new flights and new destinations, and to the passengers who took advantage of more than 300 daily flights to and from Kansas City last month.”

It’s quite an achievement for the new terminal, as it’s only been in existence since February of this year.