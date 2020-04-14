KCI announces major traffic changes due to new terminal construction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Kansas City International Airport announced major changes coming to the way people access the airports terminals.

The changes, which will go into effect on April 28, will close the part of International Circle, the large roundabout to the north of terminals B and C.

Traffic heading southwest on Cookingham Drive will be diverted to the east side of International Circle, which will become a two-way road. Drivers will enter a small roundabout where they can enter Beirut Circle for Terminal C, or continue to a second roundabout at Rome Circle for Terminal B.

Here’s a list of exactly what you will encounter in order:

Diversion from southbound Cunningham Drive to two-way road

First roundabout: Left lane goes to Terminal C, right lane heads toward B

Second roundabout: Right lane goes to Terminal B, left lane takes you back out

There will also be no terminal access from Paris Street. People waiting to pick up travelers can still park in the relocated Cell Phone Lot on Brasilia Avenue near the Marriott.

These changes will stay until the new terminal is opened, which is projected for spring 2023. Drivers are encouraged to go slow and stay alert. People entering the roundabouts must yield to those already in them.

The video in this story, courtesy of Build KCI, demonstrates the traffic changes.

At $1.5 billion and more than one million square feet, the new terminal is the largest single infrastructure project in Kansas City’s history, according to a statement from the city’s aviation department.