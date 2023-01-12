KANSAS CITY, Mo. — HMSHost is laying off 170 employees at Kansas City International Airport.

The food and beverage operator’s contract with KCI ends in February, and its last day of operations will be Feb. 27, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice filed on Dec. 30.

Most of the affected positions include baristas, snack bar attendants, cooks, servers, bartenders and shift managers. The layoffs are expected to occur between Feb. 27 and March 11.

>> Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal.