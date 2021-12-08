KCI: Do not come to airport to see President

US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One before departing from Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 1, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive at the Kansas City International Airport early Wednesday afternoon and the airport is being proactive and telling people to not come to see Air Force One land.

For safety and security purposes, the airport said they would upload photos of the president’s arrival on their social media accounts.

Travelers should allow for additional time as they head to their scheduled flights due to traffic delays and avoid using Mexico City Avenue to Bern Street.

Please do NOT come to the airport today to attempt to see @POTUS and Air Force One, for the safety and security of all. We will post photos like these on our Facebook page later. Travelers, allow time for traffic delays. Avoid by using Mexico City Ave. to Bern St. pic.twitter.com/hVrM6yyKpP — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) December 8, 2021

Biden is scheduled to arrive at 12:45 p.m. and will leave Kansas City at about 3:45 p.m. after giving remarks on his administration’s infrastructure bill at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.