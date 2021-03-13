KCI has busiest day since start of the pandemic as spring break season arrives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Airports are getting busier as spring break travelers make their way to their destination.



“I am so excited,” Katie Mckain said. “I’m ready to be on the beach.”



Mckain and a couple of her friends are rolling into the weekend.



“It’s been a long time since I traveled and I just feel like I was ready,” TJ Blancarte said. “I feel like COVID numbers are going down, so I thought it’d be safe to go.”

A group of them and their parents are headed to Florida for a senior spring break trip.



“We kind of wanted it to be low-key,” Jackie Mckain, Katie’s mom said. “We didn’t want that big, huge crowd that some people are going for, but we still want them to have a spring break. They’re seniors and they haven’t had much this year.”

It’s the first time any of them have traveled since the pandemic started.

This time last year less than 2,000 people went through TSA at KCI Airport.

This weekend more than 11,000 people traveled through.

It marked the first time KCI exceeded over 11,000 travelers in 364 days.



Even though the CDC recommends people to stay home during spring break, travelers like Antonio Timms said they feel safe.



“I already have both shots because of the field that I work in,” Timms said.



This will be the first time he will see his daughter and sister since the start of the pandemic.



“I’m actually going for my daughter,” Sims said. “My daughter is having surgery and my sister is going to fly from Chicago also, so we’ll be there together.”



Health experts said it is best to stay home, but if you do travel make sure you are following safety guidelines even if you’ve been vaccinated.

