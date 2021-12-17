KCI: High volume of holiday travelers expected, arrive early

FILE – Two airplane pilots pass by a line of passengers while waiting at a security check-in line at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, ahead of Fourth of July weekend, July 1, 2021. The number of people traveling for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, but the Transportation Security Administration say it is ready to handle the surge. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City International Airport is urging travelers to arrive early this holiday season.

KCI expects to see a 53% increase in travelers between Dec. 17 and Jan. 3 compared to this time last year. AAA projects an overall 184% increase nationwide.

415,000+ holiday travelers expected to use @KCIAirport, up 53%. Arrive 2+ hours prior to departure. Learn more before you take off: https://t.co/Z3LvbASxq5 pic.twitter.com/kXL133tBqi — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) December 17, 2021

With the changes and construction happening at KCI, the airport is recommending that travelers arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and two and a half hours before international flights.

Travelers are also encouraged to check in online and print out boarding passes in advance.