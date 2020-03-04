KCI increasing cleaning, other simple steps in response to increasing coronavirus cases nationwide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the city prepares for possible coronavirus cases, officials are taking extra precautions to protect travelers leaving and coming into the area.

Right now, there are no plans to test travelers coming into Kansas City International Airport. However, airport, transit and streetcar authorities are all taking actions to help keep the public safe.

KCI officials said the airport is ready to handle any potential cases of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, that touch down at the airport.

The airport has already implemented simple steps, like stocking more soap to support frequent hand washing and ramping up the frequency of cleaning its facilities.

"It's all about -- how do we make sure we're prepared in the event there is a passenger who is presenting with different issues relating to virus, and they are landing at KCI?" Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

"It's making sure that we have EMS services that are quickly available. They've taken, I think, key and important steps to make sure they can respond rapidly to that at the aviation department. In much the same way, really, they're often prepared for any other medical emergency."

More frequent cleanings are also being done with Ride KC buses and the streetcar as an additional precaution.

The city wants to keep you informed on any changes to the coronavirus situation here. You can check for updates on preparations and response at KCMO.gov or by texting the word "COVID" to 888-777.