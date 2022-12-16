KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City Police Department, a Kansas City airport officer was shot Friday morning.

Police received a call around 5:12 a.m. on a shooting at NW Cookingham Drie and N. Bern Street.

The injuries of the officers are not believed to be life-threatening.

FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

