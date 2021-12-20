KCI reports nearly 110% traffic increase in November compared to 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic at Kansas City International Airport was up nearly 110% in November 2021 compared to November 2020, according to the City of Kansas City, Missouri Aviation Department.

During November 2021, 713,885 passengers traveled through KCI, according to the report. This is an increase of 109.8% compared to November of the previous year.

Passenger traffic in November 2021 though was 21.5% less than November 2019.

Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 67.4 % compared to last year with 6,946,223 total passengers handled and down 36.0% from 2019 year-to-date figures.

Short-staffed air carriers have struggled to recover from disruptions that resulted in mass cancellations and stranded travelers earlier this year.

Since June, nine of the largest U.S. airlines have had to cancel flights on a large scale.

KCI is urging travelers to arrive early this holiday season.

KCI expects to see a 53% increase in travelers between Dec. 17 and Jan. 3 compared to this time last year. AAA projects an overall 184% increase nationwide.

With the changes and construction happening at KCI, the airport is recommending that travelers arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and two and a half hours before international flights.

Travelers are also encouraged to check in online and print out boarding passes in advance.

