KCI terminal developer hires more than 100 local minority, women-owned firms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Building the new terminal at KCI Airport, the biggest single infrastructure project in the Kansas City’s history, is providing growth and jobs for a diverse array of local firms.

The project’s goal is to have 20 percent of the work awarded to minority enterprises and another 15 percent to women-owned businesses.

Mayor Quinton Lucas joined the developer and aviation leaders to detail the more than 100 minority- and women-owned enterprises that have received contracts as part of the ongoing large-scale construction.

About $220 million worth of work already has been awarded to women and minority firms, including Hartline Construction of Kansas City.

“We are small,” Jennifer Hart, owner of the commercial contracting company, said. “Most of the WMBE companies are small local businesses, especially with the economy the way it is now. This just brings strength to us. Adding that extra percentage and allowing us to have that chance of getting that project means growth and success.”

Project managers said they are on track to meet those goals.

Although airport projects have been halted or paused in other areas of the nation because of the drop in air travel, developers say the airlines have committed to moving forward with the KCI project.

The new terminal is expected to be completed in March of 2023, in time for Kansas City to host the NFL draft that year.

