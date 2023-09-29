KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beyoncé is headed to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, and Kansas City is welcoming the 29-time Grammy Award-winning artist with open arms.

One of the iconic KC hearts stands in the middle of Kansas City International Airport in front of the Leo Villareal Fountain, redesigned it by covering it with metallic, symbolizing the theme of the Renaissance World Tour.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas posted a photo of himself in front of the heart, giving a shoutout to Beyoncé.

The anticipation continues to build for the Dangerously in Love artist, as she is making her first stop in Kansas City since area 2003 when she appeared on stage with Jay Z in 2003 at the Rock the Sandstone Amphitheater in Bonner Springs.

But last time Beyoncé headlined a tour was in 2001, also at Sandstone Amphitheater, when she was with R&B group Destiny’s Child.

There are tickets still available for the concert through Ticketmaster and Verified resale apps. The concert is mobile ticketing only.

The parking lot gates don’t open until 5:30 p.m. You have to purchase a parking pass in advance online.

You must have both to get in.

Stadium gates open at 7 p.m., with the show starting 8 p.m. For more information on the concert, you can click here.

The BeyHive will be in full force on Sunday, as she saves the best stop of her tour for last.