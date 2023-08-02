KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Planned Parenthood Great Plains is taking advantage of the anniversary of a failed constitutional amendment in Kansas to celebrate its newest clinic.

The Planned Parenthood clinic in Kansas City, Kansas opened days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June.

On Wednesday, it is recognizing its staff, supporters and volunteers to mark the day last year when Kansas voters rejected an amendment that would have removed constitutional protection to abortion access.

The ballot measure sought to overturn a 2019 state Supreme Court decision that said abortion rights were protected under the state constitution. Under the court’s ruling, lawmakers can’t pass laws restricting abortion access without “strict scrutiny” from the court.

If it had passed, the amendment would have added language to the state constitution to say there’s no constitutional right to abortion in Kansas. From there, it would have left the future of abortion rights in state lawmakers’ hands.

Because the amendment failed, the state constitution stayed the same and will continue to recognize the right to an abortion under the Kansas Supreme Court’s ruling.

Even with protection under the state constitution, there are restrictions on abortion in Kansas.

Abortion is strictly limited after 22 weeks. The procedure only happens in rare circumstances when the pregnant person’s life or bodily function is at stake.

Patients have to receive state-written materials that include information about abortion risks and other options. Then there is a 24-hour waiting period after receiving the materials. Additionally, patients must undergo an ultrasound.

Those under 18 have to receive permission to get an abortion. If the minor can’t get permission from a parent/guardian, they have to petition a judge.

Finally, no taxpayer money goes toward funding abortions in Kansas. Publicly funded health insurance only covers the procedure if it is necessary to save the life or bodily function of the pregnant person.