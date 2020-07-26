KCK Animal Services Shelter suspends pet adoptions, other services after COVID-19 exposure

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The KCK Animal Services Shelter has suspended some operations, including pet adoptions, due to a COVID-19 exposure.

According to a news release from KCK police, the shelter is working with pet rescue groups to transfer animals into foster care programs until adoptions can resume.

As part of the safety modifications, Animal Services will be closed to the public unless someone needs to reclaim an animal.

Animal Services will only respond in person to calls for service that involve the abuse or neglect of animal, injury to an animal or if an animal bites a person.

Any workers at Animal Services who may have been exposed to COVID-19 are being tested and monitored.

For more information, you can call KCKPD Animal Services at 913-321-1445 or email PIO@KCKPD.org.