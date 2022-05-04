KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For Almost seven months tenants at a Kansas City, Kansas apartment complex have had to go out of their way to get their mail.

After weeks of getting the runaround, they’ve had enough and reached out to FOX4 problem solvers.

“I have called, I’ve asked and yet I still get to run around” said Calvin Baker, a tenant at the Concord Square Apartments located off N. 78th Street and Everett Avenue.

The access to the mail at his apartment has been impossible for more than six months.

“So every, every two or three days, I have to go to the post office to receive my mail,” Baker said.

He’s not the only one who has noticed, even people that live adjacent to the complex see the issues.

“It’s been quite some time. And I have questioned why nobody has had set them up or fix them. Because I mean, it’s obvious people aren’t going to be able to get into them and get their mail,” said Sandy Rust, who lives across the street.

The apartment complex manager told FOX4 that in fact they have not had their full number of mailboxes for seven months, they tried to replace them but those were stolen. They say they aren’t sure who owns them, but acknowledge they have replaced them already.

The United states postal service said it only replaces mailboxes it owns, and they’re working with the complex to resolve things.

Baker’s worried if it’s not fixed soon, he’ll be in a bind, he’s having knew surgery soon and won’t be able to drive for four weeks.

“That means my mail is going to be backed up. I can’t do this anymore, you know, and I just, I just think it’s unfair,” he said.

Unfortunately Adrian Trotter another tenant said mail isn’t the only problem.

“The grass isn’t cut, mailbox, you got the police over here, shootings,” he said.

