KCK police asking for public’s help in locating dangerous suspect wanted for aggravated assault and burglary

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 57-year-old Matthew Mooney, 57, of KCK. He is wanted in KCK on a warrant for aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

He is described as a white male, blue eyes, gray hair and a slender build.

Police say Mooney speaks with a thick, Irish accent.

His last known location was near 5th and Elizabeth where his vehicle was found abandoned on March 24. Police said he could still be hiding in that area.

Police believe that he is having a mental health crisis and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone who sees Mooney or may have information regarding his whereabouts, is urged to call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.