KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating after an attempted burglary turned into a wild chase with gunfire and ended in an early-morning crash.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said the incident began in western Wyandotte County when a man confronted two people who were allegedly breaking into his car.

The victim chased after the pair as they left the area.

Investigators said the suspects were able to get behind the victim near North 110th Street and State Avenue. Officers said the suspects began shooting at the victim.

A short time later, officers found the suspects near North 75th Place and State Avenue and tried to stop their car. The suspects took off and officers pursued them.

The chase crossed into Missouri. Police said the driver lost control of the car on Interstate 70 near Prospect Avenue around 3 a.m. The car rolled and both people inside were ejected.

Investigators said both suspects were injured in the crash and taken to hospitals.

Kansas City, Kansas police said an investigation into the break-in, chase, and crash is underway.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.