KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas cemetery is having to lock its gates at night due to ongoing illegal activity.

Maple Hill Cemetery Board of Directors made the announcement late last week saying they had no other choice and that the rules state the gates will be locked from sunset to sunrise.

“Although it is a difficult decision, we think this is the safest option for our staff, property and those visiting the cemetery,” the board said.

The board said the cemetery, located at 34th Street and Shawnee Drive in KCK’s Argentine neighborhood, has been a place of comfort and reflection for generations of families and it will continue to do that for future generations.

“Our cemetery is full of flowers and headstones. It should not be full of firearms, gunshots and other illicit affairs,” the board went on to say.

The cemetery said the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department and Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is watching the area.

Anyone with questions can call the cemetery at (913)-262-6610.

Anyone with information regarding illegal activities in the area can call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.