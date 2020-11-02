KCK church encouraging congregants, young and old, to vote

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Several people gathered at Hope Family Fellowship on Sunday, but it wasn’t for a normal service. People were encouraging one another to head to the polls.

“A lot of people are confused about how much influence they can actually have,” Angee VanDePol, Speaker said.

Despite the coronavirus, VanDePol said she already voted in person.

“We voted in Johnson County and they had just a wonderful set up,” VanDePol said. “You waited outside for almost the whole time until right when you went in.”

Some people at the event said they are waiting for the big day.

“I like going on the day,” Jeffrey Jansen, Event Coordinator said. “It’s just more fun.”

Jansen said he is motivated to vote because he feels this election is a turning point for our nation.

“There is so much happening in our nation right now,” Jansen said. “We see this as a crux. As a turning point in our nation and if you’re ever going to vote now is the time.”

Jansen is one of many that said voting is setting an example for the younger generation.

“It’s good for the young people to hear that and understand that they’re a part of something bigger than just their little home or their little life,” Jeff Klick, Pastor, said.