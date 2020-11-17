KCK church preparing dozens of Thanksgiving meals for families in need

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, church is preparing Thanksgiving meals for dozens of area families, some who struggle with food insecurity.

Lee Trotter of Grandview Park Presbyterian Church is organizing the effort and hopes to feed 75 families in need.

“We can’t meet together have a meal together like that,” Trotter said. “So we said, let’s put together, just on top of everything else — we’re doing all the food we’re giving. Let’s put together just some Thanksgiving meal boxes. So it’s kind of like a whole Thanksgiving meal to-go.”

Trotter is budgeting $25 for each meal, so he has asked for the community’s help with a GoFundMe page.

He said the effort is on top of the church’s normal outreach with Harvesters. He said they already feed about 80 families a week.

“We know it’s hard for especially our neighborhood, this neighborhood. I think kind of food insecurity was high to begin with before COVID hit,” Trotter said.

With the pandemic guidelines from health leaders, we’re all looking at slightly downsized holiday celebrations.

While the gatherings may be smaller, Trotter is trying to keep the Thanksgiving spirit in his community.

“We’re going to miss our big spread,” Trotter said. “A lot of these families are struggling to have food every day, you know, and I think giving them an extra Thanksgiving meal just shows them, ‘Hey, we want you to be a part of community. We’re glad you’re here.’”