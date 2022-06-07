KANSAS CITY, Kan. — People and pastors from 17 Wyandotte County churches came together Tuesday night. The focus was ending violence and they want a plan of attack.

The group calls itself “Churches United for Justice” and its representatives say they’re tired of seeing people die violently.

Their proposed plan involves group violence intervention and they’re asking Wyandotte County commissioners to dedicate a small sum of money to drive the effort.

With one word of approval from KCK Mayor Tyrone Gardner, a plan to curb violent crime in Wyandotte County is set into motion.

“Our goal is to keep them alive and to keep them out of prison,” Mason United Methodist Church Rev. Ron King said.

A packed house at Mount Carmel Church of God in Christ in KCK awaited city leaders as “Churches United for Justice” proposed group violence intervention. A practice that uses deterrents to curb community violence.

As it stands, Kansas City, Kansas has seen 18 murders this year, which makes a new record for homicides in one year possible.

“I know what didn’t work in KC Nova,” said KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman. “Hopefully, we can fix this in this proposal.”

Oakman used a similar program during his time as an officer in Kansas City, Missouri, another community where violent crime totals are climbing. Oakman said the KCKPD plan had its flaws but he’s still hopeful.

“I think you not only have to address groups, but individuals and locations and make sure you have something in place to encourage individuals to take the social resources,” he said. “That was one of the letdowns.”

“Churches United” said the Wyandotte County general operating budget has $8 million set aside for one time expenses. They’re asking for a small sliver of that to fund this program.

The group points to other locations where this plan has been used, saying it has reduced murder rates by 43%.

“Not violence also means avoiding external physical violence, but also internal violence dispute,” Kansas City Community Church Pastor Charles Cofield said. “You not only refuse to shoot a man, but you refuse to hang him.”

Garner committed to this group to help present a formal plan to the county commission by September.

Problems related to redlining, discrimination against people due to their home zip code were also addressed.