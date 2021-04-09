KCK clinic seeks to persuade Latinos to get vaccinated

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Minority communities are becoming the focus of more vaccination clinics, as public health campaigns seek to get the immunizations to as many people as possible.

Wyandotte County said it has struggled to increase its vaccination rate, and that may be tied to its large Spanish-speaking population. El Centro’s Academy for Children is hosting a vaccination clinic Friday for Kansans who are at least 18.

Minority communities have been hit disproportionately hard by the virus, and that’s why Walgreens is teaming up with Nurture KC to bring the vaccine into the Argentine neighborhood.

“When we talk about access it’s more than vaccine availability,” said Tracy Russell, executive director of Nurture KC. “It’s making sure we are at a location where people can get to, it’s with a community partner that’s trusted. We have bilingual speakers there. So that’s the access we’re talking about. It’s going to people in need rather than expecting them to come to a clinical setting.”

This clinic already has booked about 100 appointments, but walk-ins also are welcome.

Patients are asked for identification and an insurance card, but no one will be turned away if they don’t have insurance.

Organizers say some immigrants are concerned about being denied the vaccine if they can’t show they are in the United States legally.

Organizers say you do not need a valid state ID, just show that you live in Kansas.

On Friday and Saturday, patients will receive the one-shot dose of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine.

