KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is on scene of a serious crash at 42nd Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

According to KCKPD, a man was struck by a vehicle at the intersection. Police say the man is elderly, but did not provide a specific age.

He was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The crash has caused the closure of Metropolitan Avenue from 41st Street to 44th Street.

Drivers will need to find alternate routes around the area.

This is an active situation and few details are available at this time. FOX4 will update this story as more details become available.

