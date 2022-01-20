KCK crews battle house fire in Armourdale neighborhood

Crews are battling a fire affecting multiple homes Thursday afternoon in the Argentine neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Crews battled a fire affecting multiple homes Thursday afternoon in the Armourdale neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas.

The fire occurred near Argentine Boulevard and Shawnee Avenue.

An apartment building with three units and another building next door both caught fire. It’s not clear at this time where the fire originated. No one was injured.

Kansas City, Kansas, fire crews said water was freezing nearly as fast as it hits the ground, making it difficult but just after 3 p.m. they extinguished the fire.

