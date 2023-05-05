KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating after a body was located in the Kansas River Friday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police received the report around 6 p.m. after a group of fishermen discovered the body in the area of the Fairfax General Motors plant and the 7th Street Trafficway bridge.

Rescue crews with the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department were seen at Kaw Point Park as that is the easiest way to access the river.

At this time it is unknown what the age, gender or name of the victim is or if foul play was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.